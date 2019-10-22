Home

Jayne E. Verity
Stony Royd
Pudsey, West Yorkshire LS28 5JA
0113 257 8799
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
14:15
Rawdon Crematorium
Thomas Spamer Notice
SPAMER Thomas Colin Peacefully on 13th October 2019 aged 69 years.
Loved brother of
Patrick, Keith and Stephen
and a very dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle
and great great uncle.
Service will be held on
Monday 28th October at
Rawdon Crematorium commencing at 2.20.
Family flowers only please.
A collection box will be
available at the service for
The Parkinsons Society.
Any enquiries please contact Jayne E Verity funeral director
Tel: Pudsey 0113 2578799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 22, 2019
