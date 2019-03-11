|
|
|
SETTERINGTON Thomas Anthony
(Known as Tony)
and
Dorothy On 12th February 2019,
Thomas (known as Tony)
aged 86 years and on 21st February 2019, Dorothy
aged 82 years both peacefully at St James Hospital.
Dearly loved mum & dad
of Martyn & Karen,
a devoted grandma & grandad
of Holly.
Dorothy's funeral will be held at
St Peter's Church, Gildersome on Wednesday 20th March at 11am followed by Thomas's at
St Francis of Assisi RC Church in Morley at 11.45am.
Both services will be followed by interment at Pudsey Cemetery
at 1pm.
Family flowers by request, but if desired donations in memory of Tony & Dorothy may be given to
St James Hospital, Leeds.
All enquiries to
Gateaway Funeral Services.
Tel No: 01274 653115
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 11, 2019
