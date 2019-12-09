|
|
|
Thomas
Samwell On November 29th, passed away peacefully at home aged 75 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Maureen, a much loved dad of Richard and Helen and also a loving grandad.
Funeral service in
All Saints Church, Barwick In Elmet on Thursday 12th December at 12.30 p.m. followed by cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be given for The British Lung Foundation.
A plate for which will be available at the service.
Enquiries to
John P Tempest Funeral service, Chapel Allerton
Tel 0113 239 2700.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 9, 2019