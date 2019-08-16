|
ROBERTS Thomas Passed away peacefully on August 10th 2019,
aged 96 years and of
East End Park, Leeds 9.
Beloved husband of
the late Theresa.
Thomas will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and many friends.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church,
Torre Road, Leeds 9 on Friday
August 23rd at 11.30am,
prior to cremation at
Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds 16.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Cancer Research
and St Patrick's Church would be
appreciated and for which purpose a plate will be provided.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9,
Tel: 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019