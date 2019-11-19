Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Fox & Sons Ltd (Rothwell, Leeds)
1 Ingram Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS26 0NX
0113 282 2264
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
19:00
St Theresa's Catholic Church
Crossgates
View Map
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00
St Theresa's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Marshall

Notice Condolences

Thomas Marshall Notice
Marshall Thomas On November 7th, peacefully at home with his family by his side, aged 83 years. Of Rothwell.
Precious husband of Joyce,
also beloved dad and grandad.
Deacon Tom will be received into
St Theresa's Catholic Church, Crossgates, on Monday
25th November at 7pm where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 26th November at 12noon, followed by burial at
Rothwell Cemetery.
Enquiries to R Fox and Sons
Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 282 2264
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -