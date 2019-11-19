|
|
|
Marshall Thomas On November 7th, peacefully at home with his family by his side, aged 83 years. Of Rothwell.
Precious husband of Joyce,
also beloved dad and grandad.
Deacon Tom will be received into
St Theresa's Catholic Church, Crossgates, on Monday
25th November at 7pm where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 26th November at 12noon, followed by burial at
Rothwell Cemetery.
Enquiries to R Fox and Sons
Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 282 2264
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 19, 2019