HARRISON Thomas
(Christy)
Richard, Joseph and family would like to express their sincere
gratitude to all those who remembered Christy, through their kind words, masses, sympathy cards and flowers.
Thank you to those who attended Christy being received into the Holy Family Church and the Requiem Mass.
Sincere thanks to Canon Sean Durcan for making the service so special and personal, thanks also to Father Pearce.
Our gratitude goes to Tommy Mcloughlin MBE for his emotive singing during the Mass.
Thanks to Christy and Julie
and the Irish Centre for providing a wonderful reception.
Grateful appreciation to
Fergal Hughes and Hughes
Funeral Services for their
kindness during the professional and dignified service.
Mass will be offered
for all your intentions.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
