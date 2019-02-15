Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Harrison Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Harrison

Notice HARRISON Thomas

(Christy)

Richard, Joseph and family would like to express their sincere

gratitude to all those who remembered Christy, through their kind words, masses, sympathy cards and flowers.

Thank you to those who attended Christy being received into the Holy Family Church and the Requiem Mass.

Sincere thanks to Canon Sean Durcan for making the service so special and personal, thanks also to Father Pearce.

Our gratitude goes to Tommy Mcloughlin MBE for his emotive singing during the Mass.

Thanks to Christy and Julie

and the Irish Centre for providing a wonderful reception.

Grateful appreciation to

Fergal Hughes and Hughes

Funeral Services for their

kindness during the professional and dignified service.

Mass will be offered

Mass will be offered

for all your intentions. Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019