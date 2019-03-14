|
|
|
GAUGHAN Thomas Joseph Of your charity please
pray for the repose of
the soul of Tommy.
R.I.P.
Passed away peacefully at Aberford Hall Nursing Home, Leeds on Sunday 3rd March 2019 aged 75 years.
Dear son of the late John
and Elizabeth Gaughan.
Much loved brother of Patrick
and brother-in-law to Vera,
loving uncle to Sean, Kevin,
also Ellie, Phoebe and Michael
and the late Stephen.
Tommy will be sadly missed by
all his family and many friends.
Requiem Mass will be
celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C Church, Headingley, Leeds
on Tuesday 19th March at 11am, followed by burial at
Killingbeck Cemetery.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services, Oakwood, Leeds,
0113 499338.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 14, 2019
