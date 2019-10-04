|
|
|
PEART Theresa September 28th, peacefully in hospital, of Morley, aged 80 years, Theresa. Beloved wife of Ronnie,
dear sister of Mary Ann, much loved aunt of Jonathan, Samantha and Peter and loved great aunt of William, Emily and Grace.
Funeral Mass will be held at
St. Francis of Assisi Church, Morley at 12 noon on Tuesday October 15th, followed by interment at
Morley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for the
British Heart Foundation
may be left at the service.
Theresa is now resting in the private chapel of Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 4, 2019