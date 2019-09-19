|
|
|
Williamson Terry Passed away peacefully at home on September 8th, aged 71 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Jan, much loved brother to Philip and the late Keith, brother in law of Alan, Annie, Trish and the late Eric.
Also a dear uncle and cousin.
Funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church,
Town Street, Beeston, on
Thursday September 26th at 10.45am prior to interment at Rothwell Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations would be appreciated for
Wheatfields Hospice.
Enquiries to W Kaye and Son
Tel: 2705553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019