ORRIELL TERRY Passed away suddenly at home on 10th February, aged 75 years. Dearly beloved husband to Christine. Much loved dad to Steven, David, Kim and Martin.
A loving father in law to Johanna, Julie, Annette and proud granddad to Jessica, Rebecca and Elliot.
Funeral service and celebration
of Terry's life will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds Road, LS19 6JP on Thursday 28th February 2019 at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Terry may be made to Prostate Cancer UK for which a collection box will be available at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 25, 2019
