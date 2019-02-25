Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:15
Rawdon Crematorium
Leeds Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Orriell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Orriell

Notice Condolences

Terry Orriell Notice
ORRIELL TERRY Passed away suddenly at home on 10th February, aged 75 years. Dearly beloved husband to Christine. Much loved dad to Steven, David, Kim and Martin.
A loving father in law to Johanna, Julie, Annette and proud granddad to Jessica, Rebecca and Elliot.
Funeral service and celebration
of Terry's life will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds Road, LS19 6JP on Thursday 28th February 2019 at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Terry may be made to Prostate Cancer UK for which a collection box will be available at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.