|
|
|
O'KEEFFE TERRY On May 16th peacefully in hospital,
aged 81 years.
Much loved Partner of Gillian,
loving Father of
Helen and Phil and a
dear Grandad and Uncle.
Service and cremation at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Thursday 6th June at 11:00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
Heart Research UK.
A plate for this purpose will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Whitkirk. Telephone
0113 3909711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
Read More