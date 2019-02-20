|
|
|
Lee Terry Terry passed away peacefully
on February 12th in
Howgate House Nursing Home,
aged 74.
A much loved Dad to
Vanessa & Matthew,
he was also a Grandad,
Brother and Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place
at Rawdon Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th February
at 11.00 am.
Friends please meet at Rawdon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be given to the Stroke Association for which a collection box will be available.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2019
