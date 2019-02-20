Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00
Rawdon Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Lee

Notice Condolences

Terry Lee Notice
Lee Terry Terry passed away peacefully
on February 12th in
Howgate House Nursing Home,
aged 74.
A much loved Dad to
Vanessa & Matthew,
he was also a Grandad,
Brother and Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place
at Rawdon Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th February
at 11.00 am.
Friends please meet at Rawdon.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be given to the Stroke Association for which a collection box will be available.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.