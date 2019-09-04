Home

G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Garforth, Leeds)
62a Main Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS25 1AA
0113 286 2980
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Terry Hewitt Notice
Hewitt Terry Peacefully in St. Gemma's Hospice on Friday 28th August 2019,
aged 83 years, surrounded
by his close family.
Dearly loved husband of his late wife Dorothy, dad of Gary & Julie and Craig & Julie, brother of Keith, grandad of Kennedy and Jade and great grandad of Mylo.
Terry will also be sadly missed by all other family members
and close friends.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday 10th September
at 11:40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for the
St. Gemma's Hospice may
be given at the service.
All enquiries to
G.E. Hartley & Son, Garforth.
Tel. 0113 2862980.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2019
