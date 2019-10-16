|
|
|
Cosgrove Terry Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, on 4th October 2019, aged 88 years.
Husband of the late Mary,
much loved dad, father in law, grandad, great grandad,
brother, brother in law and
a dear friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Requiem Mass will take place
at St Patrick's Church,
Torre Road, Leeds 9 on
Wednesday 23rd October at
10am prior to burial at
Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu can be given to the Alzheimer's Society,
for which a plate will be
provided at church.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Rd. Leeds 9
Tel 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2019