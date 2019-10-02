Home

Resources
Sykes Teresa Ann Passed away in her sleep at
Aire View Care Home, on
Friday 20th September 2019.
Teresa, aged 93 years.
Reunited with her late husband Eric, and is now in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Reception in to St Joseph's Catholic Church, Pudsey, LS28 7AX on Sunday 6th October at 5pm.
The funeral service and
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Joseph's Catholic Church on
Monday 7th October at 11:30am, following interment at
Armley Hill Top Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Teresa are gratefully received for the benefit of Alzheimer's Society, a clearly labelled donation box will be available at the church service.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeral Care Pudsey
Tel : 0113 257 7788
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 2, 2019
