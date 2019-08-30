Home

Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:30
St Gregory the Great R.C. Church
Swarcliffe, Leeds
Teresa Moses Notice
MOSES Teresa Helen (Late of Rockingham Close,
Leeds 15)
August 27th, peacefully in her sleep, in Springfield Care Home, Garforth, aged 87 years.

Much loved wife of the late Bill and a dearly loved mum, grandma
and great-grandma.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Gregory the Great R.C. Church, Swarcliffe, Leeds 14 on Thursday September 5th at
12.30 pm followed by interment
at Killingbeck Cemetery,
York Road, Leeds 14.

Family flowers only please
but if desired donations for Dementia UK
and a plate will be available.
Black attire is not essential.

Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane,
Crossgates, Leeds 15.
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019
