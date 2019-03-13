Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa McDermott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa McDermott

Notice Condolences

Teresa McDermott Notice
McDERMOTT
Teresa Passed away peacefully at home
in her sleep on 18th February,
aged 48 years.
A much loved mum of
Naomi and Jordan and sister
of Shirley and Mary.
Also a loving sister-in-law, auntie, great auntie and nan.
Teresa will be very sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 20th March
at 3.40pm.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals
Tel: 0113 268 6069
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.