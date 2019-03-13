|
|
|
McDERMOTT
Teresa Passed away peacefully at home
in her sleep on 18th February,
aged 48 years.
A much loved mum of
Naomi and Jordan and sister
of Shirley and Mary.
Also a loving sister-in-law, auntie, great auntie and nan.
Teresa will be very sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 20th March
at 3.40pm.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals
Tel: 0113 268 6069
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2019
