Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Garvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Garvey

Notice Condolences

Teresa Garvey Notice
Garvey Teresa
(McGranaghan) Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Tessie. R.I.P
who passed away at home on
9th July 2019, aged 75 years.

Late of Leeds 7 and formerly of Kinnycally, St Johnston,
Donegal, Eire.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy, loving mum of Thomas, Martin, Terry, Michael, Sean, and Marie, a much loved mother in law, treasured grandma, great grandma, sister, sister in law
and auntie.

Tessie will be received in to the Church of The Holy Rosary, Chapeltown Road, Leeds 7, on the evening of Tuesday 23rd July at 8pm where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday
24th July at 10:30 am, prior to burial in Horsforth Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to The British Heart Foundation,
for which a plate will be
provided at church.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road,
Leeds 9,
Tel: 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices