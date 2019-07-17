|
Garvey Teresa
(McGranaghan) Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Tessie. R.I.P
who passed away at home on
9th July 2019, aged 75 years.
Late of Leeds 7 and formerly of Kinnycally, St Johnston,
Donegal, Eire.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy, loving mum of Thomas, Martin, Terry, Michael, Sean, and Marie, a much loved mother in law, treasured grandma, great grandma, sister, sister in law
and auntie.
Tessie will be received in to the Church of The Holy Rosary, Chapeltown Road, Leeds 7, on the evening of Tuesday 23rd July at 8pm where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday
24th July at 10:30 am, prior to burial in Horsforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to The British Heart Foundation,
for which a plate will be
provided at church.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road,
Leeds 9,
Tel: 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 17, 2019