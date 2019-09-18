|
|
|
OXLEY Terence Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the
8th September 2019 at home, aged 87 years old.
A doting husband of Mabel,
a loving father to
Stephen and Susan,
father-in-law to Dave and Anita.
A treasured grandfather to
Sarah, Liam, David, Jamie
and Robert and
great grandfather to Olivia.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 11.40 am.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for Cancer Research.
Enquiries to
The Coop Funeralcare, Morley
Tel;- 0113 2522503.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2019