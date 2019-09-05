Northfield (née Whiteley)

Sylvia August 25th, passed away suddenly but peacefully in

hospital, aged 88 years.

Sylvia, beloved wife of the late

Ronnie, precious mother of

Brian, Pauline, Geoff, Angela,

Janet, Martin, David and the late

Rita and John. Dear mother-in-law

of Susan, Eric, Chris, Marie and

the late Christine, loved sister of

Norman, Eric, Alan and the late

Clifford and Roy, a dearly loved

grandma, great grandma, great

great grandma and sister-in-law

to many.

The funeral service and cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday September 10th at 1:40pm.

Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Sylvia

may be made to Cancer Research, a collection box will be available

at the service.

Enquiries to Joseph Geldart

and Sons, Tel: 0113 2582134.

As the gates of Heaven blew open,

and the angels took you through,

nothing had prepared us,

for the pain of losing you.

They needed you to cherish,

all the children up above,

for this we all could promise,

you'd give them all your love.

Until we meet again Mam,

our treasured memories of you,

will stay in our hearts forever.

Give Dad, Rita and John a big hug.

From all your children and families.

Goodnight and God Bless Mam.

xxxx Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019