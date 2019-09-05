|
|
|
Northfield (née Whiteley)
Sylvia August 25th, passed away suddenly but peacefully in
hospital, aged 88 years.
Sylvia, beloved wife of the late
Ronnie, precious mother of
Brian, Pauline, Geoff, Angela,
Janet, Martin, David and the late
Rita and John. Dear mother-in-law
of Susan, Eric, Chris, Marie and
the late Christine, loved sister of
Norman, Eric, Alan and the late
Clifford and Roy, a dearly loved
grandma, great grandma, great
great grandma and sister-in-law
to many.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday September 10th at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Sylvia
may be made to Cancer Research, a collection box will be available
at the service.
Enquiries to Joseph Geldart
and Sons, Tel: 0113 2582134.
As the gates of Heaven blew open,
and the angels took you through,
nothing had prepared us,
for the pain of losing you.
They needed you to cherish,
all the children up above,
for this we all could promise,
you'd give them all your love.
Until we meet again Mam,
our treasured memories of you,
will stay in our hearts forever.
Give Dad, Rita and John a big hug.
From all your children and families.
Goodnight and God Bless Mam.
xxxx
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019