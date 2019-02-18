Home

Thomasons Funeral Service
120a-122 Crossgates Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7NL
0113 2641405
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
13:30
St Mary's Church
Garforth
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
14:30
Harehills Cemetery
Sylvia McCulloch Notice
McCULLOCH
Sylvia On Saturday 9th February 2019,
passed away peacefully at home,
aged 83 years.

The beloved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mother of Yvonne, Paul and Carl, dear mother-in-law of Gaynor and Karen, loved grandma to Lianna, Tanya, Sarah, Rachel, Jessica and Callum, loved great-grandma of Olivia, Noah, Isabella, Archer and Matilda and a dear sister of Tony, Stephen
and the late Jack and Peter.

The Funeral Service will take place at St Mary's Church, Garforth on
Monday 25th February at 1.30pm
prior to interment at Harehills Cemetery at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Sylvia to Children with Asthma for which a collection plate will be available at the service.

All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
120a-122, Crossgates Road,
Leeds, LS15 7NL.
Tel: 0113 2641405.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2019
