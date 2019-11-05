|
|
|
BARR SUSANN Sadly passed away on the
12th October 2019, aged 77 years. Loving Mother, Granny, Sister, Aunty and friend.
The funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium,
Leeds Road, Rawdon LS19 6JP
on Saturday 9th November
at 10.20 am.
Family flowers only by request,
but donations in lieu,
will be gratefully received
in aid of "Hug on a Tray"
at St James Hospital,
for which a plate will be made available at the crematorium. Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services.
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 5, 2019