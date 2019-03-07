|
McARDLE
Susan February 21st peacefully at home, aged 64 years, the loving wife of Clive and a devoted mum, nana and loyal friend to many who will be
truly missed.
The funeral service for Susan will take place at Cottingley Crematorium on Thursday March 21st at 10.20am. Family flowers only please but any donations in lieu will be given to the British Heart Foundation for which a box will be provided. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 7, 2019
