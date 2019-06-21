|
|
|
GAMBLE SUSAN Passed away on
Friday 14th June 2019, peacefully
at Leeds General Infirmary,
aged 74 years.
Much loved wife of the late Colin, dearly loved mum of Alistair and step-mother of Fiona, Angela and Andrew and loving Grandma of Suzi, Poppy, Charlie, Andrew and Joshua, will be greatly missed by all her family and many friends in Bramhope and at
Otley Rugby Club.
Funeral Service will take place on Friday 28th June 2019 at
St Giles Church, Bramhope
at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be given to the , for which a collection box will be available at the service.
Any enquiries to Edwin Pounds & Sons Ltd, tel 01274 613155
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
Read More