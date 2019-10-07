Home

Joseph Geldart & Sons
11 Hopewell Terrace
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4NE
0113 258 2134
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
Rawdon Crematorium
Susan Cracknell

Notice Condolences

Susan Cracknell Notice
Cracknell Susan Margaret October 2nd,
passed away peacefully
at home after a short illness,
aged 57 years.
Sue, much loved partner of Gill
also a loving Mum of Joshua, Amelia and Freya.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium,
on Friday October 11th at 4.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of
Sue may be made to
Liver Cancer Research.
A collection box will be available
at the service.

Enquiries Joseph Geldart
and Sons.
Funeral Directors.
Tel 0113 258 2134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 7, 2019
