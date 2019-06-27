|
ADAMS Susan Mary Passed away peacefully
on 19th June 2019,
aged 73 years.
Much loved Wife to Roger Adams,
dearly loved Mum to
Jonathan and Sally,
adored Granny to
Zachary and Isaac.
The Funeral Service will be held
in the Drayton Chapel of
Rainsbrook Crematorium,
on Thursday 4th July 2019
at 3.30pm.
Flowers most welcome or donations, if desired, may be given in aid of MS Society.
Enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 27, 2019
