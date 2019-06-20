|
|
|
Oliver Stuart Passed away suddenly following a short illness on 10th June 2019, aged 63 years.
Much loved fiancé of Shelly,
also a loving dad, brother, grandad, great grandad, uncle and
dear friend to many.
Stuart is going to leave
such a big gap in all our lives.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at York Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June at 11 am. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research UK for which a box will be provided at the service. Friends please accept this intimation. All enquiries to Thornton Bros Funeral Directors: 01977 683063
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 20, 2019
Read More