|
|
|
Hall Stuart (Jack) Peacefully passed away at home
on 4th December, aged 63 years,
after a brave battle with cancer. Surrounded by beloved daughter Lauren and sister Linda, he will be sadly missed by all his family
and friends and remain in
our hearts forever.
Service and cremation to take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday
20th December at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only, donations may be made to Wheatfields Hospice, for which a donation box
will be provided.
Enquiries to Leeds Co-Op Funeralcare, Beeston, Leeds.
Tel. 0113 2775268
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019