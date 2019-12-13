Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Hall

Notice Condolences

Stuart Hall Notice
Hall Stuart (Jack) Peacefully passed away at home
on 4th December, aged 63 years,
after a brave battle with cancer. Surrounded by beloved daughter Lauren and sister Linda, he will be sadly missed by all his family
and friends and remain in
our hearts forever.
Service and cremation to take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday
20th December at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only, donations may be made to Wheatfields Hospice, for which a donation box
will be provided.
Enquiries to Leeds Co-Op Funeralcare, Beeston, Leeds.
Tel. 0113 2775268
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -