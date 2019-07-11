Home

Best Stuart Passed away suddenly
on 23rd June 2019,
aged 55 years.
Beloved husband of Joanne,
much loved dad to Chris, Lucie, Scott and Joel, loving grandad
to Alicia, Alfie, Gracie,
Olivia, Jack, Joey, Tillie, Bella
and such a fantastic step and foster grandad to Lewis, Isabelle, Skye, Lola, Leo and Tegan.
Funeral service will take place at 10am on Monday 15th July at
St Marys Church, Micklefield followed by burial in churchyard.
All enquiries to B V Cooke Funeral Director Tel: 01132862752
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 11, 2019
