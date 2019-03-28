Home

POWERED BY

Services
G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Wetherby, Leeds)
66 Westgate
Wetherby, West Yorkshire LS22 6NJ
01937 588888
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
15:15
St. Paul's Church
Shadwell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Barrett

Notice Condolences

Stuart Barrett Notice
BARRETT Stuart Passed away on March 22nd at
St. James' Hospital, aged 74 years.
The dearly loved husband of
Pam and a much loved
father and grandfather.
The funeral service will take place at St. Paul's Church, Shadwell on Thursday April 4th at 3:15pm followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
The British Heart Foundation
may be given at the service.
Enquiries to G. E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.