BARRETT Stuart Passed away on March 22nd at
St. James' Hospital, aged 74 years.
The dearly loved husband of
Pam and a much loved
father and grandfather.
The funeral service will take place at St. Paul's Church, Shadwell on Thursday April 4th at 3:15pm followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
The British Heart Foundation
may be given at the service.
Enquiries to G. E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 28, 2019
