Hutchinson Steven Douglas Sadly but peacefully on 29th November, 2019,
in St James Hospital, aged 58.
Steven was an adored son to the late Gordon and Val, devoted and much loved partner to Gail,
a loved step-dad to Joanne and Gemma and grandad to Callum, Connor, Lauren, Keiron, Ellie
and a great grandad to
Myles and Thomas.
Steve was also a much loved
son in law to Betty and uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Steve will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 19th December, 2019 at 1p.m. at Cottingley Hall Crematorium. Family flowers only please, however, donations
may be made in memory of Steve to Cancer Research UK,
for which a donation box
will be available at the service.
All enquiries to Kate Elizabeth
Field Funeral Directors Ltd
Tel 0113 457 2309
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019