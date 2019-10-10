Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Stephen Wallace

Stephen Wallace Notice
WALLACE Stephen Leslie On September 20th,
aged 63 years.
Stephen, a loved brother to
Graeme, Simon and Duncan,
and a loved uncle to
Sarah, Jaime and Valeria.
Funeral service to be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October
at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please.
If desired donations may be given to the British Heart Foundation,
for which purpose a collection
plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services York Road.
Tel: 0113 248 0953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 10, 2019
