Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jayne E. Verity
Stony Royd
Pudsey, West Yorkshire LS28 5JA
0113 257 8799
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00
Rawdon Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Robinson

Notice Condolences

Stephen Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Stephen Philip Peacefully in St Gemma's Hospice on 14th February 2019
aged 71 years. Much loved
husband of Pam, dearly loved
dad of Vicki and Chris and
a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin.
Funeral service will be held
on Tuesday 5th March at
Rawdon Crematorium commencing at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please.
A collection box will be provided at the service for any donations if so desired for The Parkinson's Society and St Gemma's Hospice.
Any enquiries to
Jayne E Verity Funeral Director, Pudsey Tel: 0113 2578799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices