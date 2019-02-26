|
|
|
ROBINSON Stephen Philip Peacefully in St Gemma's Hospice on 14th February 2019
aged 71 years. Much loved
husband of Pam, dearly loved
dad of Vicki and Chris and
a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin.
Funeral service will be held
on Tuesday 5th March at
Rawdon Crematorium commencing at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please.
A collection box will be provided at the service for any donations if so desired for The Parkinson's Society and St Gemma's Hospice.
Any enquiries to
Jayne E Verity Funeral Director, Pudsey Tel: 0113 2578799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More