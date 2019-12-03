|
|
|
RICHARDSON Stephen
'Joe' Passed away at home, aged 69.
Father of Christopher,
father-in-law to Emma and grandfather to Ava and Isla,
he was loved beyond measure and will be sadly missed.
Well respected former landlord of The Squinting Cat in Swarcliffe, The Yew Tree, East Leeds, The New Inn Churwell and The Old Griffin Head in Gildersome.
Funeral service takes place, Tuesday 10th December at
Leeds Cathedral at 10am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Joe may be made to The British Heart Foundation, a plate will be available at the service for this purpose.
Those who knew Joe are welcome to attend church, details of the wake will be given after the service. Close family and friends will be personally invited to the interment.
Any enquiries to
Mahony and Ward Funeral Service Tel: 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 3, 2019