|
|
|
McANDREW
Stephen February 14th 2019 peacefully in hospital aged
87 years. Dearly beloved husband of Martina, loving dad of Angela, Elizabeth, Martina and John, adored grandad to Andrew, Ryan, Freya, Chloe, Josh, Olivia, Logan and Gabriel. A much loved
father in law, brother, brother in law and uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
Stephen was dearly loved and well respected and will be sadly missed by his many friends.
Stephen will be received into
St Theresa's Catholic Church, Station Road, Crossgates,
Leeds 15 on Thursday February 28th at 7pm. Requiem Mass
will be celebrated on Friday
March 1st at 9.30am followed by interment at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14.
Family flowers only please, donations for Leukaemia Research would be appreciated and for which purpose a plate will be provided.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates, tel 2326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More