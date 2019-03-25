Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Whitkirk
1 Hollyshaw Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7BA
0113 390 9711
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Stephen Costello Notice
Costello Stephen Peacefully at
Corinthian House Nursing Home
on Friday 15th March,
Steve aged 61 years.
Dearly loved dad, granddad
and brother.
Will be sadly missed by all.
The Funeral Service will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Thursday 4th April at 11:00am. Family flowers only but donations gratefully received in Steve's memory will be for the benefit of
St Gemma's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, Whitkirk.
Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 25, 2019
