Joseph Geldart & Sons
11 Hopewell Terrace
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4NE
0113 258 2134
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:15
St Peters Church
Town Street
Rawdon
Stephen Aldridge Notice
Aldridge Stephen Foster Gone fishing March 11th 2019.

A beloved husband, father,
father-in-law and grandad.

The funeral service will take place at St Peters Church, Town Street, Rawdon on Wednesday
March 27th at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Stephen may be made to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart & Sons
Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
