Stella Ashley

Stella Ashley Notice
ASHLEY Stella Mary
(former owner of Lower Wortley Road Pet Shop) On October 19th peacefully
in her sleep aged 92 years.
Devoted wife of the late Ken,
a much loved mum, mum in law, granny, great grandma, sister
and friend to many.
Service will take place at
St. John's Church, Wortley on Monday November 11th at 1.00pm followed by burial at Upper and Lower Wortley Cemetery.
Friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only,
but donations if desired may be made to Brain Tumour Research and a collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to
J. Tate Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2019
