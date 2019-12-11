Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Longbottom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Longbottom

Notice Condolences

Stanley Longbottom Notice
LONGBOTTOM Stanley
(Stan) After a long illness, passed away in St. James' on 2nd December 2019, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband for 65 years of Norma, proud dad of
daughters Karen and Terry and respected father in law of John.
Much loved grandad of
Emma, Matthew, Thomas and Lia and their partners
Karol and Stevie and great grandad to Jess, Ellis,
Evie, Grace and Alice.
Dearly loved brother of Elizabeth and of the late Joan and David and a dear uncle to their families.
Stan will be sadly missed
by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral arrangements to follow.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -