|
|
|
LONGBOTTOM Stanley
(Stan) After a long illness, passed away in St. James' on 2nd December 2019, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband for 65 years of Norma, proud dad of
daughters Karen and Terry and respected father in law of John.
Much loved grandad of
Emma, Matthew, Thomas and Lia and their partners
Karol and Stevie and great grandad to Jess, Ellis,
Evie, Grace and Alice.
Dearly loved brother of Elizabeth and of the late Joan and David and a dear uncle to their families.
Stan will be sadly missed
by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral arrangements to follow.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 11, 2019