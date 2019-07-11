|
|
|
LEAFE Stan Passed away peacefully in
St. James' Hospital on the
4th July, aged 89 years.
Much loved husband of the late Pauline. Loved father of Lorraine and father in law to Trev. A much
loved grandpa to Joseph, Sadie and Sam and great grandpa
to Franklin and Henry.
Stan will be sadly missed by all, family and friends.
Service and cremation will
take place at Lawnswood
Crematorium, Leeds, on
Wednesday July 17th at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but if, desired, donations in aid of Ward
17 Gledhow Wing St James's Hospital will be gratefully received and a plate will be made available at the chapel. Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Telephone 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 11, 2019