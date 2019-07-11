Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stan Leafe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stan Leafe

Notice Condolences

Stan Leafe Notice
LEAFE Stan Passed away peacefully in
St. James' Hospital on the
4th July, aged 89 years.
Much loved husband of the late Pauline. Loved father of Lorraine and father in law to Trev. A much
loved grandpa to Joseph, Sadie and Sam and great grandpa
to Franklin and Henry.
Stan will be sadly missed by all, family and friends.
Service and cremation will
take place at Lawnswood
Crematorium, Leeds, on
Wednesday July 17th at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but if, desired, donations in aid of Ward
17 Gledhow Wing St James's Hospital will be gratefully received and a plate will be made available at the chapel. Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Telephone 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.