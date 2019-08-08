|
Mooney Simon Andrew On August 2nd 2019, peacefully after a short courageous battle, Simon aged 44 years.
A much loved dad of Matilda and Zac and a cherished son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a
good friend to many.
A celebration of Simon's life will be held at St Mary's Church, Luddenden, (near Halifax) HX2 6PX on Friday August 16th at 1.30pm followed by interment in Luddenden Cemetery.
No flowers please by request.
Donations in lieu if so desired may be given to the Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall,
Halifax HX1 2XR.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Church.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 8, 2019