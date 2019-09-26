|
|
|
Wilson Shirley After a short illness in which Shirley was nursed at home by her loving family and at St Gemma's Hospice, passed away peacefully on 20th September, 2019, aged 87 years.
Loving wife to Colin, dear mother of Ian, Joanne and Lindsay. Loved grandmother and great grandmother.
Shirley will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 3rd October, 2019 at 2.20 p.m. Black attire optional. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations will be forwarded to St Gemma's Hospice.
Friends please accept this intimation.
All Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane 0113 232 6900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 26, 2019