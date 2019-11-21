|
|
|
CHAPMAN Shirley Passed away on
6th November 2019, aged 88 years. Reunited with her loving husband Eric, a special mum to Catherine and mother in law of Alastair, doting grandma of Natalie and great grandma of Daniel and Oliver, also a much loved auntie. Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 28th November at 11am. Family flowers only please, but
if desired, donations in lieu can be given to The Alzheimer's Society for which purpose a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9, Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 21, 2019