|
|
|
APPLEYARD Shirley (Late of Barwick-in-Elmet)
Peacefully at home on
Tuesday 12th February 2019,
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Dennis,
much loved sister of Vera
and a devoted auntie of
Helen, Ian and Luke.
The funeral service will take place
at All Saint's Church,
Barwick-in-Elmet
on Thursday 21st February
at 1:00pm followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for
Yorkshire Cancer Research
may be given at the service.
All enquiries to
G.E. Hartley & Son,
Garforth. Tel. 0113 2862980.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More