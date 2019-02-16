Home

G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Garforth, Leeds)
62a Main Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS25 1AA
0113 286 2980
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
13:00
All Saint's Church
Barwick-in-Elmet
Shirley Appleyard Notice
APPLEYARD Shirley (Late of Barwick-in-Elmet)

Peacefully at home on
Tuesday 12th February 2019,
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Dennis,
much loved sister of Vera
and a devoted auntie of
Helen, Ian and Luke.
The funeral service will take place
at All Saint's Church,
Barwick-in-Elmet
on Thursday 21st February
at 1:00pm followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for
Yorkshire Cancer Research
may be given at the service.
All enquiries to
G.E. Hartley & Son,
Garforth. Tel. 0113 2862980.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 16, 2019
