ADDINALL Shirley Passed away 3rd March at Harrogate District Hospital after
a sudden illness, aged 82 years.
Much loved wife of the late Terry, loving mother of Richard and Michael, grandma to Adam and Scott and mum-in-law to Sharon. Shirley will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at Rawdon Crematorium on
Monday 25th March at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of
Shirley may be made to
Yorkshire Cancer Research, a box
will be available at the service.
Any enquiries to Good's Funeral Service Otley. Tel. 01943 462646.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
