ABBOTT Shirley
(née Smith) Passed away very peacefully after
a brave fight on
Thursday 24 October 2019,
aged 83 years.
Loving mother to Lyn and Lesley, sister to Valerie and mother-in-law to Philip and David.
The funeral service will take
place at Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds Road, Rawdon LS19 6JP
on Thursday 14th November
at 12.20 PM.
The family will always be grateful for the love, care and attention given by Wheatfields Hospice,
St Gemma's Hospice and the District Nursing teams from Kippax and surrounding areas.
Family flowers only please.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 7, 2019