PARKER SHEILA
(née Spray) On August 28th, peacefully in Copper Hill Nursing Home,
aged 87 years,
late of Middleton and Hunslet.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Brian, loved mum of
Melanie, Lisa and the late Jerome, a dear mother in law and a much loved granny and great granny
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at
St. Peter's RC Church, Belle Isle
on Thursday September 12th at 10:30am followed by cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
Enquiries to Percy R Wood, Hunslet. Tel. 2705015
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019