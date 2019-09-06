Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30
St. Peter's RC Church
Belle Isle
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Spray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Spray

Notice Condolences

Sheila Spray Notice
PARKER SHEILA
(née Spray) On August 28th, peacefully in Copper Hill Nursing Home,
aged 87 years,
late of Middleton and Hunslet.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Brian, loved mum of
Melanie, Lisa and the late Jerome, a dear mother in law and a much loved granny and great granny
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at
St. Peter's RC Church, Belle Isle
on Thursday September 12th at 10:30am followed by cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
Enquiries to Percy R Wood, Hunslet. Tel. 2705015
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.