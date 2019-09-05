NELSON Sheila

(Née Leonard) Beloved wife to Kevin,

mother to Sorcha and Leo, daughter to Paschal

and Joan, sister, aunt and true friend, passed away peacefully

in Wheatfield's Hospice

on 24th August,

aged 56 years.



Taken too early by a cruel illness with so much left to do and to give.

We take comfort that your

spirit will be in us always.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at The Assumption of our Lady R.C. Church, Spen Lane at 11.30 am

on Friday 13th September,

prior to cremation at Lawnswood.

Family flowers only by request but donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK, for which a plate will be made available at the church.

Friends please accept

this intimation.

Enquiries to

Hughes Funeral Services

Tel 0113 2480953

Donations can also be sent to

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

sheilamarynelson Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019