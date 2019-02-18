Home

Robson & Ellis Funeral Service (Bramley, Leeds)
Old Ebenezer Chapel
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS13 4BL
0113 257 0542
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
15:00
Trinity Methodist Church
McOWAT
SHEILA
Nee Bradstreet On 6th February, after a short illness, aged 81 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Robin
and a much loved mum of Heather, her partner Jim and Elizabeth. Also a loved sister in law, auntie and friend to many who will be sadly missed.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place in Trinity Methodist Church on Monday 25th February at 3pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be given for The Red Cross, a plate for which, will be available at the service.
Enquiries to
Robson & Ellis, Bramley.
Tel 257 0542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2019
